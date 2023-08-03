Russian troops allegedly tortured about half of prisoners in Kherson

Russian troops are reported to have tortured about half the prisons detained in Kherson.

European Parliament has called Russia’s bombing of the Kakhovska dam a war crime.

According to Ukraine, Russia has blown up another dam. The Ukraine floods are receding leaving fear of disease in their wake. According to US spy satellite imagery, there was an explosion at the Ukraine dam before it burst President Zelensky is has accused Russians of shooting at rescuers in areas effected by the floods. Russian forces have also been accused of blocking evacuation efforts.

The Russian military has destroyed a huge Ukrainian dam. Russia denies the claim, but US intelligence supports it. The attacks have led to massive flooding.

The Wagner mercenary group has captured a Russian commander. The head of the Wagner mercenary group is accusing the Russian military of planting mines in the mercenary group’s path. The Wagner group is using Facebook to replenish its dwindling numbers.

The Wagner boss says his army isn’t strong enough to attempt a coup. The boss of the Wagner group has criticized the Russian defense minister, whose children are allegedly living in luxury while Russian soldiers die. According to the chief of the Wagner group, 20,000 of his troops died in the battle for Bakhmut.

After claiming victory in Bakhmut, the Wagner chief has vowed to leave Bakhmut. Zelenksy is denying Russia’s alleged victory in Bakhmut.

Russian forces are in retreat near Bakhmut, according to both Ukraine and Wagner.

Ukraine has defeated Russian forces near Bakhmut, liberating some of the captured territory and capturing some troops.

Ukraine said there has been no sign of the Wagner group leaving Bakhmut. The head of the Wagner mercenary group says he will pull his troops out of Bakhmut, blaming defense officials for lack of ammunition. Kyiv suffered its worst Russian attacks in a year.

Several dozen Ukrainian civilians were wounded in pre-dawn Russian missile strikes.

Russian missiles killed 25 people in a block of apartments. Two people are dead and another ten wounded in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian museum. Russia claims to be “saving” children, not kidnapping them, despite overwhelming evidence. Ukraine hopes to create an international coalition to return its deported children.

More than 30 children have been returned to Ukraine following deportation to Russia. The Russian military may have committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district. Putin has been charged with war crimes in an International Court and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. The International Criminal Court has opened war crimes cases against Russia. Ukraine has accused Russian soldiers of destroying 400 apartment blocks to hide evidence of war crimes.

As the war in Ukraine continues, evidence of Russian-perpetrated war crimes is mounting. Zelensky has said that Ukraine has already uncovered evidence of 400 war crimes in Kherson. Ukraine recently regained the only regional capital taken by Moscow, Kherson. Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit. Zelensky has also been awarded the Liberty Medal by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The United States is sending another $400 million to Ukraine.

Canada is selling bonds to help fund Ukraine. Many nations are contributing to the war however they can; for example, an Idaho man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died.

UK intelligence suggests that Russians are getting tired of Putin’s war, with more saying that Putin made mistakes with the war.

Russians are fleeing to Kazakhstan to avoid Putin’s draft. There are now more Russians fleeing the draft than there were in the original invasion force, UK intel suggests.

A Russian man has shot a draft officer responsible for signing up conscripts for the Ukraine war; in a separate incident, a man set himself on fire in protest. Vladimir Putin is allegedly in hiding as anti-draft protests erupt around Russia. More than 1,300 civilians have been arrested for protesting Putin’s conscription of civilians.

To make up for frontline setbacks, Russia has increased its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Ukrainian president Zelensky has visited reconquered territory, a sign of the country’s strength.

Ukraine regained still more territory from the Russians in the past week. The week before, Ukrainian forces reached the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine’s lightning counteroffensive drove Russian soldiers from the Kharkiv region, and now Ukraine has tripled its reconquered territory. Ukraine began its long-awaited offensive in the country’s south last week. President Zelesnsky has also promised to retake Crimea by whatever means necessary.

Western nations are aiding Ukraine’s ambitions. The United States is set to send Ukraine another $3 billion in aid. Turkey has sent 50 mine-resistant vehicles to Ukraine, and it will send more in the future. Ukraine has received more rocket launchers from the United States and Germany. President Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian army is losing around 30 soldiers per day, compared to the 100-200 at the beginning of the war. 3The UK government announced that it will send both artillery and drones to Ukraine. Zelensky’s office has also confirmed that the United States will train F-15 and F-16 pilots.

The Ukrainian defense minister has announced the country hopes to build a “million-strong army” to beat back the Russians.

The Russian military is beginning to amass reserves on the Ukraine border. Two-hundred Russian soldiers have been killed and another 300 wounded following a Ukrainian attack on a Russian base.

A Canadian fighting for the Ukrainian army has issued a plea for more weapons and money (to buy weapons).

Two weeks ago, Australia sent ammunition to Ukraine, in response to Zelensky’s pleas. Ukraine was reporting a shortage of ammunition, threatening to halt their defense against Russia. International governments have so far been generous with weapons. Poland has announced that it will sell $650m worth of heavy weapons, including self-propelled Howitzers, to Ukraine.

Sweden and the UK have also joined a growing list of countries sending another round of advanced weapons to Ukraine. Spain is sending state of the art, German-designed tanks to Ukraine to help fight the Russian invaders. Germany has announced that it will send modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems to Ukraine. The United States will also be sending Ukraine medium-range rockets, according to President Biden.

The Russians, by contrast, are beginning to struggle in terms of weapons. The Ukrainian military says it has destroyed an ammunition depot as the fighting in Donbas intensifies. Such destruction has led Ukrainian military analysts to conclude that the Russian military has depleted its modern military equipment. Russia has more woes than just equipment. Over a hundred Russian national guard soldiers have been fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament has eliminated the age limit for military service as they scramble for more soldiers. The Russian military is also offering bonuses four times bigger than a soldier’s monthly salary. British military intelligence has estimated that Russia lost a third of its invasion force.

Alexander Lukashenka, the dictatorial leader of Belarus, has admitted that the Ukraine war is not going according to plan. The German industrial giant Siemens is planning to leave Russia after almost 170 years, as a result of the Ukraine war.

The Russian finance ministry has admitted that western sanctions are threatening the country with economic collapse.

Vladimir Putin’s $989 million megayacht has been seized in Italy. In terms of such seizures, Chuck Schumer said that the United States will sell seized Russian oligarch’s assets to benefit the Ukrainian war effort.

